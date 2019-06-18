Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan signs a new two-year contract

BARNSLEY midfielder Cameron McGeehan has handed the Reds a welcome boost by signing a new contract - retaining his services at Oakwell until the summer of 2021.

The former Luton Town player, 24, impressive in the club's promotion campaign last term, had been in talks with the Reds' hierarchy regarding fresh terms since the end of the season with his existing contract running out next June.

McGeehan, who joined the club on a three-year deal in June 2017, has now signed on the dotted line, following in the footsteps of forwards Jacob Brown and Cauley Woodrow, who agreed extensions earlier on in the close season.

Brown's future is secured at Oakwell until the summer of 2021, while Woodrow's extended deal runs until June 2022.

Last November, key midfielder Alex Mowatt also signed a new contract until June 2020, with the option of a further year in favour of the club.

McGeehan said: "Off the back of last season, I want to continue the momentum. We had a really good season, it was great for everyone at the club to enjoy that so I wanted to commit my future and carry on the journey.

"I want us all to carry the good feeling forward, we all want to push on together. We all know that the last time Barnsley went up they did really well in their first season, so that’s there as a reminder. That is the goal now, to try and better it."

Co-chairman Paul Conway added: “We are pleased to see Cameron sign a new contract with us, it is a well-deserved reward for how well he played last season, which was further recognised with him being included in the EFL Team of the Season.

"This is part of our stated strategy, to develop young players and extend their deals for as long as possible. We have seen Jacob Brown, Cauley Woodrow and Mike Bähre recently further their stays at Oakwell as well, so now we hope to see more players do the same.”

Barnsley remain in talks with influential Ethan Pinnock - whose current deal expires next June - regarding fresh terms.

Liam Lindsay's move to Stoke City - for a fee in the region of the £2.5million - is likely to be confirmed shortly, with the Potters also due to officially announce the signing of Reds captain

Adam Davies on a free transfer shortly after he rejected a new deal at Oakwell, with his existing contract expiring at the end of this month.