Barnsley midfielder Kenny Dougall could feature over Christmas, says Winkler

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has confirmed that influential midfielder Kenny Dougall could be involved for the Reds over the busy festive period.

The Australian has been sidelined since damaging ankle ligaments in the defeat at Shrewsbury on October 23, but returned to training this week and is in 'very good shape', according to Winkler.

Saturday's League One game at Blackpool comes too soon for Dougall, but Winkler is not ruling out the player featuring in the Christmas games against Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic or Luton Town.

On whether Dougall could make his return over the holiday season, he said: "Yes, I think so.

"He trained for the first time in every session with the team (on Wednesday) and he looks in very good shape.

"We are looking from day to day and if we do not have any problem, he can be part of the squad very soon."