Barnsley not considering Smith return: Winkler.

BARNSLEY are not planning to look into the prospect of a renewed move to bring back Jordan Smith to the club, according to assistant head-coach Andreas Winkler.

Smith - who had a composed debut in the Reds' weekend win at Accrington - has returned to Nottingham Forest following an emergency one-week loan, with first-choice Adam Davies to return in goal in Saturday's South Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers.

Meanwhile, Reds back-up keeper Jack Walton is set to be out for a long spell after injuring his knee in the recent Johnstone's Paint Trophy win over Bradford City and youngster Jake Greatorex, 19, is set to be on the bench at the weekend.

On Smith and the prospect of a possible return, Winkler said: "He made our team composed and talked a lot in training and had good communication and I was very happy for him and can take this confidence back to Nottingham.

"I think it is short term to talk about it after three training sessions and one match. I do not talk about it and goalkeepers right now. We have some really good goalkeepers."

On the Reds' team news for the derby with Rovers, Winkler said: "We have no further injuries, but a little bit of illness. But today or tomorrow, everybody will come in."

Meanwhile, Winkler says that key midfielder Kenny Dougall (ankle) will be out for another 'five to six weeks'. Adam Jackson, available again following suspension, has been suffering from sickness this week, but is expected to return to training ahead of the game.