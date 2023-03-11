Barnsley pitch inspection as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers try to fight cold snap

Barnsley's League One game against Plymouth Argyle will be subject to a 10am pitch inspection as a number of Yorkshire clubs anxiously wait to see if overnight temperatures put paid to their chances of playing this weekend.

Yorkshire and the Midlands have been badly hit by this week's cold snap and whilst none of Saturday's scheduled league matches involving White Rose teams were postponed on Friday, Barnsley's is unlikely to be the only one subject to more checks.

All 11 Yorkshire league clubs are due to play at 3pm on Saturday.

Michael Duff's Reds have moved up to fourth in League One on the back of a run of 23 points from a possible 27. Now, then, is as good a time as any to play title-chasing Plymouth Argyle, so the club has made what it called "significant efforts" to help the game go ahead.

CLEAR UP: Efforts are made to make areas around Elland Road safe for Leeds United's Premier League match with Brighton and Hove Albion

The pitch was cleared on Friday and exposed to UV lighting from above and undersoil heating from below, with the system left on overnight.

A snow plough helped volunteers and staff clear the car park of the reopened south stand and surrounding areas, which were due to be gritted on Friday evening and at sunrise.

The Blades stressed they "are committed to do everything possible to ensure Saturday’s Championship fixture with Luton Town goes ahead, despite the weather situation in the region."

Paul Heckingbottom's side will want to build on Tuesday's 1-0 win at Reading as they look to secure automatic promotion from the Championship. The gap to third-placed Middlesbrough, who are due at Swansea City, is now seven points.

Relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town are due at West Bromwich Albion, who have closed their fanzone because of safety concerns.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Rotherham United are at Birmingham City and Hull City are due to visit Coventry City.

All the above games are due to be played on grounds with undersoil heating, making the safety of surrounding areas the primary concern. League Two Doncaster Rovers have no such luxury so will be nervously watching to see how overnight temperatures affect their game against Wimbledon.

A Barnsley postponement would give Sheffield Wednesday the chance to open a three-point gap at the top of League One with their match at Portsmouth expected to go ahead.

"All the reports are that it is fine in the south so we don't envisage the game being in any harm," said manager Darren Moore before boarding the bus south on Friday.

Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Harrogate Town are also expected to meet with much milder temperatures. Bradford are at Newport County in League Two, where Harrogate face Crawley Town.

Yorkshire’s Championship clubs have 11 matches to complete in what is effectively a six-week period between now and the season’s end on Coronation weekend given there is a fortnight’s break for international fixtures this month. Sheffield United are also still involved in the FA Cup, which is at the quarter-final stage.

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley have 13 games in that time, but League One will play through the international break.

Bradford (Park Avenue) acted quickly to postpone their Conference North match against Alfreton Town on Friday afternoon, rearranging it for Monday evening.