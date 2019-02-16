Barnsley player ratings against Wycombe

Have your say

HERE is how Daniel Stendel's Barnsley side fared in this afternoon's League One home game with Wycombe Wanderers at Oakwell.

Adam Davies. His meaningful first-half work arrived in the shape of a fine block to deny Freeman in a key moment in the context of the afternoon. 7

Dimitri Cavare. Plenty of endeavour going forward, but coughed up possession on a number of occasions. 5

Ethan Pinnock. Solid and dominant and showed just why he is having an excellent campaign, although copybook was blighted by a late penalty concession. 7

Liam Lindsay. Afforded not too many alarms. One key second-half clearance to thwart Samuel. 7.

Dani Pinillos. Sloppy in possession at times, but threatened going forward. Went close with a super strike from distance. 6

Jacob Brown. Plenty of energy and work-rate and went close to a goal twice in quick succession in the second period. 7

Alex Mowatt. Always available and heavily involved. Should really have scored just before the break, but did plenty right. 8

Cameron McGeehan. Produced some eye-catching passes and his partnership with Mowatt looks a reassuringly accomplished one. Went close with a second-half curler. 7

Mamadou Thiam. Relatively quiet, although his pace on the day was an obvious weapon. 5

Mike Bahre. Floated around in the final third and posed problems. Won a penalty in his first league start of 2019. 7

Cauley Woodrow. Coolly taken penalty and underlined his predatory credentials further with a poacher's second. 8

Substitutes: Ryan Hedges (Thiam 63) 7; Victor Adeboyejo (Bahre 86); Kenny Dougall (Mowatt 87).

Not used: Jack Walton, Jordan Green, Adam Jackson, Callum Styles.