Barnsley players want to win against Preston for Jeffrey Wroe, says forward Conor Chaplin

BARNSLEY forward Conor Chaplin says that the Reds players want to honour the memory of Jeffrey Wroe by winning at Preston tomorrow - and dedicating a victory to him.

Supporters are still coming to terms with the sad news that 'one of their own' in Reds fan Wroe passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest during the 2-2 draw with Derby County on Wednesday.

Oakwell.

Mr Wroe was treated by emergency services at Oakwell towards the end of the match, but could not be revived.

A number of Barnsley players have donated money to Mr Wroe's family via a crowdfunding site including Chaplin.

He said: "Everyone is devastated about the news. The lads have come together and want to make sure the family is well-looked after. It was such a sad moment.

"Thankfully that goal was a little reminder that we are all together.

"Football goes aside when something like that happens. All our thoughts are with Jeffrey’s family, not just me but all the boys in the changing room and staff at the club.

"It would be a great tribute if we could go to Preston and win for him. It’s extra motivation."