Barnsley relaxed over Liam Lindsay’s link to Italian club

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Andreas Winkler remains confident that the Reds will be able to keep their squad together for the whole season following their strong start to the campaign.

Deadline day for permanent signings on Thursday ended with Tom Bradshaw, a big target of Millwall, Kieffer Moore and Brad Potts still at the club.

Fresh reports have surfaced which suggest that Serie B side Brescia - owned by former Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino - are interested in defender Liam Lindsay.

But the club are comfortable with the current situation regarding their squad and are confident that their key players will remain at the club in this window and beyond.

On the Lindsay rumours, Winkler, who said that Barnsley will make changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Blackpool, said: “I don’t know. I have to talk to him today to see if he’s had Italian lessons!

“But it seemed on Saturday that they (players) know that this is the squad for the season. We are very happy with the team. I would imagine we can work with this squad for the whole season.”