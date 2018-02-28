Barnsley’s Jackson ‘okay’ after head injury as Hull City boss ‘respects’ the point

Barnsley head coach Jose Morais was a relieved man after Adam Jackson recovered from a clash of heads with Hull’s Jon Toral in the Sky Bet Championship at the KCOM Stadium.

Jackson was hurt just before half-time in the 1-1 draw and following a stoppage of more than 10 minutes had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Gary Gardner heads clear of Seb Larsson during the 1-1 draw between Hull City and Barnsley FC (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Toral was able to walk off unaided but suffered a jaw injury which saw him substituted.

Jackson was unconscious when he was carried off but later recovered from the collision.

Following the game, Morais said: “I am happy to hear that he is ok, I saw him for some minutes.

“He was already eating pizza and he is ok. He got conscious and he is ok.”

Morais admitted that having to take Jackson off left his defensive unit compromised as they missed his organisation at the back.

He added: “We did a very good first half and the lead was a consequence of the quality of the game that we were replaying.

“We could probably have created one or two more situations to score the second goal.

Jose Morais, Barnsley head coach (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Hull started to use a more direct game. We had some moments where we could not keep the shape and the organisation we had in the first half before we lost Adam.

“We had to stay back more and we had to be more compact.”

Hull head coach Nigel Adkins, who recently lost midfielder Ryan Mason to retirement following his own head injury, expressed his hope that Jackson would recover fully from the incident.

Mason was forced to quit the game a little over a year after he suffered a fractured skull in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill during a game against Chelsea.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins

Adkins said of Jackson: “We wish him well.”

The Hull boss had seen his side dominate for long periods but go a goal behind in the first half when Oliver McBurnie rose unmarked on the edge of the six yard box to head a cross from Brad Potts into the top corner.

The Tigers worked hard in response but their forwards lacked a clinical finishing touch that central defender Michael Dawson showed with 17 minutes remaining when he shot home from the edge of the area after Barnsley failed to properly clear a corner.

Adkins felt his side had not reached the heights they had shown in the home win over Sheffield United but was happy to take a point against fellow strugglers Barnsley.

The Tigers boss felt his players had not started the game well but gave them credit for their response to going behind as they came back to claim a share of the spoils.

Adkins said: “I respect the point because it’s important but there was a chance for us to get three.

“It’s another game undefeated at home. We will take that and we will get ready for the next game.

“We just weren’t at the heights (we showed against Sheffield United) for whatever reason.”

Adkins bemoaned his side’s slow start which saw McBurnie score his third goal in two games.

“It was a poor goal we gave away. We responded and Michael Dawson scored a good goal.”