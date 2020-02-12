The Championship action continued last night, with a packed fixture list throwing up further twists and turns in an already enthralling season. As things stand, there's no telling who will make the play-offs, given how tightly-packed the top half of the table is looking.

Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Ex-Leeds United ace Danny Mills has slammed Angus Kinnear for revealing the club failed to land four big name targets, including £15m Che Adams, in January, suggesting that the claims were merely to appease fans. (Football Insider)

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has claimed that Leeds striker Patrick Bamford needs to find the "cold place" in the box, and "block everything out" if he's to thrive under pressure and rediscover his scoring touch. (BBC Sport)

Barnsley's new signing Michael Sollbauer has claimed his side have much tough work ahead of them to avoid relegation, but suggested his footballing experience could be a real boost to his team's chances. (Sport Witness)

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has that "half of Europe" has scouted starlet Jude Bellingham in recent weeks, as interest from the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd continues to develop. (Birmingham Mail)

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has claimed that Irish striker Troy Parrott, who was linked with Sheffield Wednesday last month, should have joined Charlton on loan, rather than staying with Spurs. (Irish Times)

Reading's exciting new signing Felipe Araruna has revealed that he was desperate to leave Sao Paulo to join the Championship outfit, as "all the players in the world" want to play in England. (Reading Chronicle)

Newcastle United-linked forward Said Benrahma has hinted that he could leave Brentford in the pursuit of Premier League football in the summer, if the Bees don't get promoted this season. (BBC Sport)

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has branded his new loan signing Harold Moukoudi a "Premier League player", after being impressed with the St Etienne defender's early form for the club. (Hartlepool Mail)