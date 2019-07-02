Barnsley sign AFC Wimbledon defender

BARNSLEY have signed promising AFC Wimbledon defender Toby Sibbick for an undisclosed six-figure fee - their sixth signing of the close-season.

The highly-rated 20-year-old made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Dons last season, netting the fourth goal in their shock FA Cup win over West Ham in January.

The Isleworth-born player has signed a four-year deal.

Sibbick, able to operate at centre-half and right-back, will add to the defensive options of the Reds, who saw Ethan Pinnock complete a £3m move to Brentford earlier on Tuesday.

The Reds are also in the market to sign Leeds United central defender Aapo Halme, with reports in the Finnish press suggesting that a deal is close.

Halme, 21, played five times for Leeds last term, having joined for £500,000 from HJK Helsinki in.

On the sale of Sibbick, Dons boss Wally Downes said: “I would have liked to have kept Toby, but we felt we couldn’t stand in his way after the bid came in.

"The fee will help us to increase the playing budget so it suits us, but it also suits Barnsley and the player.

"Toby was a big part of what we did last season. He scored the goal that made us all breathe a sigh of relief against West Ham and the team’s performances after that showed what we could do.

"In a way his goal against West Ham kick-started us, it gave us belief that we could stay up, and Toby’s performances caught the eye."

Sibbick's arrival follows on from the additions of Mike-Steven Bahre, Luke Thomas, Bradley Collins, Mads Juel Andersen and Samuel Radlinger, with the club in the market for several other targets.

On the outgoing front, two of last season's promotion heroes in Adam Davies and Liam Lindsay have joined Championship rivals Stoke City, with Pinnock linking up with Brentford.