Barnsley snap up Danish defender while Huddersfield Town bring in striker and Sheffield Wednesday trio commit futures

BARNSLEY have signed Mads Juel Andersen for an undisclosed fee from Danish club AC Horsens on a four-year contract – with the defender likely to compensate for the impending departure of Liam Lindsay.

The Reds have the option of extending the 6ft 5in Dane’s deal by a further year, with the giant centre-back relishing the challenge of testing himself in English football at Oakwell – and more especially sampling the physical side of the game.

NEW ARRIVAL: Defender Mads Juel Andersen has sigbned for Barnsley.

Anderson, 21, said: “I think it is the right step for me. It is a good club, it is a good choice for me; everything I have been told sounds really good and I am happy to be here and we are in a good division. I am ready for the next step now.

“English football is physical and has a lot of duels. I love duels, it is good and hard working. The league is a big league so I am very excited.”

Lindsay is set to complete a move to Stoke City next week.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Leyton Orient forward Josh Koroma – their second signing in the space of a two days after the capture of Forest Green midfielder Reece Brown.

Koroma, 20, has signed a three-year deal with the option of another year.

On joining the Terriers, the forward, who struck 11 goals for the O’s last term, said: I am very happy, it has been a long time coming.

“I have been linked with the club since January, so it is good to finally get it over the line.

“It is a good club, a good choice for me, everything I have been told sounds really good and I am happy to be here.”

Sheffield Wednesday trio Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieran Lee have committed their futures to the club by signing new contracts.

The trio were offered new deals at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and have agreed to extend their Hillsborough stays.

Goalkeeper Westwood and defender Palmer are understood to have signed new two-year contracts and Lee will remain with the Owls for a further 12 months – and the announcements are set to be officially confirmed next week.

Bradford City have appointed John Vaughan as the club’s new goalkeeping coach following his recent departure from Barnsley.

The 54-year-old arrives at the club an initial one-year contract.