Barnsley striker Jacob Brown signs new contract

BARNSLEY have been handed a further contract boost with the news that forward Jacob Brown has committed his future at the club until the summer of 2022.

Brown has agreed terms on an improved contract for the second time in just under six months after earlier penning a previous deal extension in mid-December which had secured his future at Oakwell until June 2021.

The latest award is a further justification of faith in the 21-year-old, who contributed eight goals in the Reds' recent promotion campaign - including four key strikes during the club's pivotal League One run-in.

Brown's breakthrough season was also crowned earlier in the New Year when he was named as the EFL Player of the Month for January.

His contract extension follows on from young goalkeeper Jack Greatorex agreeing fresh terms to keep him at the club until the summer of 2020.

Cauley Woodrow also penned an improved deal earlier this month - keeping the forward at the club until June 2022.