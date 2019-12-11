Barnsley striker says that the Reds' home double-header with Reading and QPR represents a 'massive chance'

JACOB BROWN has acknowledged that Barnsley's home double-header with Reading and QPR represents a 'massive chance' to inject considerable momentum into their survival quest - and insists that confidence has not been damaged by the weekend loss at Cardiff City.

The rock-bottom Reds head into tonight's game with the Royals on the back of a cruel stoppage-time setback in the Principality, when the visitors, who had led 2-1, succumbed to a goal in the fifth minute of added-on time from Lee Tomlin to heartbreakingly lose 3-2.

Barnsley's Jacob Brown, pictured in action in the Championship game at West Brom: PICTURE: PA WIRE.

Despite the result, Brown is adamant that the Reds are in positive spirits ahead of this evening's Oakwell test as they seek to put pressure on the teams above them over the coming days.

Brown, urging Barnsley to recreate the performance levels and intensity of their last home game at Oakwell, when they produced an outstanding display to beat Hull City 3-1, said: "It is a massive chance.

"With the fans behind us and playing as we have been playing - especially against Hull - if we were to get a win, it would give us an important boost heading into the weekend.

"These are massive, massive games and a real opportunity for us to get points and creep up on other teams around safety.

"That Hull game gave us a lot of confidence and we still have that confidence even after the result at the weekend. To do that again would be massive."

On events last weekend for Barnsley, who have not won an away game at second-tier level since February 2018, Brown added: "Frustrated is the word to describe it and the lads were all devastated in the changing room after the game.

"But you have just got to get on with it and having a game (quickly) is good for us.

"I don't think there has been many games this season where we have not performed. In a lot of games, we have given teams a good game.

"But playing well is not going to keep us up, we need to get the results.

"If we can playing well and actually getting the points and then hopefully getting a run going, then we will do alright."

Meanwhile, Brown says he is enjoying his role in a striking role after being moved there to play alongside Conor Chaplin by head coach Gerhard Struber, with top-scorer Cauley Woodrow having operated successfully as a number ten.

The Yorkshireman added: "I feel more natural and comfortable up front and in my game, it allows me to play better as it just comes without thinking where I need to be and where my next pass needs to be,

"Hopefully, I can just stay in the team and help the lads.

"Conor is quality. From the day he came, you could see his work-rate and attitude and he is a top player. The way he has played in the last few games has shown that."