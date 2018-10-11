Barnsley strikers injury news latest from Oakwell

ANDREAS WINKLER is hopeful that striker Cauley Woodrow will be available for next Saturday’s League One trip to Charlton Athletic - with the club still awaiting definite news regarding the fitness of fellow forward Kieffer Moore.

Reds’ top-scorer Moore came off with an ankle ligament injury in last weekend’s 4-0 victory at Peterborough United and has been working with medical staff this week, although Winkler is refusing to put a time-scale on any potential length of absence.

Woodrow has yet to feature after joining the club at the end of August due to a muscle injury.

On Moore, Winkler, whose side welcome Luton Town in a televised game on Saturday lunch-time, said: “We have excellent medical staff and they are doing everything for him.

“I am not sure at this moment (on the extent of his injury). Our physiotherapists, have worked for many days and hours trying to get him fit. That is all I can say.”

“We are very happy and have a good squad and can choose from the squad. There is not only Victor (Odeboyejo) and Jacob (Brown), there are some more strikers.

“Cauley will come back - not for Saturday, but next week I think - and we will have some more options.”

The Reds will definitely be without Woodrow and international duo Kenny Dougall and Adam Davies this weekend, with Zeki Fryers and Lloyd Isgrove being a couple of weeks away from a return to training.

Daniel Pinillos will be assessed on his return to training tomorrow (Friday).