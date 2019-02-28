Barnsley top-scorer Kieffer Moore out for the rest of the season

BARNSLEY have suffered a major blow to their League One promotion hopes with the news that top-scorer Kieffer Moore is out for the rest of the season on medical advice.

Moore suffered a head injury after falling heavily following a collision with Gillingham defender Gaby Zakuani late on in the 4-1 victory at the Priestfield Stadium on February 9 - with the 26-year-old being stretchered off following lengthy treatment

A fortnight protocol precluded his involvement in the Reds' last three matches and now he faces an extended absence.

After consulting with neurologists, the club have confirmed that they have been advised that the 18-goal forward should miss the rest of the season on medical grounds due to the severity of the injury.

Assistant head coach Dale Tonge said: "We took medical advice and the advice is he is out for the remainder of the season.

"As you can imagine he is massively disappointed, but he is the type of character who has been around the dressing room and the boys and giving the support where needed.

"He is a leader in the group and still have him around has given the boys a bit of a lift and I think it is just going to help with the togetherness."

Adamant that the Reds have enough in their squad to compensate for the loss of Moore, Tonge added: "I think we are looking at all avenues, to be honest.

"We have a natural centre forward in Victor (Adeboyejo) and there are opportunities for players to come in and stake their place and at the same time, see this is a great opportunity to become the talisman of this group.

"We have enough players who can score the goals that Kieffer did."