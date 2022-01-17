The Tykes kicked off 2022 with a 5-4 win over Barrow in the FA Cup but have since seen league fixtures against Stoke City and Blackpool postponed.

Barnsley now sit bottom of the Championship, with two games in hand over Derby County and a game in hand over all four teams sitting above the relegation zone.

However, they still remain eight points from safety.

Barnsley’s first league match of the year will be next weekend’s trip to Birmingham City.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Preston to secure new deal for defender Preston North End are set to tie Patrick Bauer down to a new contract. The German's current deal expires this summer. (LancsLive)

2. Owls keen on Stoke City defender Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Stoke City defender, Danny Batth, this month. The 31-year-old has previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough. (BBC Sheffield)

3. Ex-Blackpool striker named South Shields boss Former Blackpool and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been named the new manager of non-league side South Shields. It is the 48-year-old's first job in management. (South Shields FC)

4. Terriers targeting Posh striker Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol City and Sunderland have also expressed interest this month. (Daily Mail)