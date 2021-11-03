There are three points between the two sides, with the visitors currently glued to the bottom of the table.

Barnsley have won only once this season and will be hoping they can pick up their second and potentially leapfrog Hull City as they look to kickstart their season following the departure of Markus Schopp.

While the Rams sit bottom following a point deduction, they have lost only once in their last six Championship fixtures – a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Barnsley will host another struggling side in Hull at the weekend and will be hoping to have made it out of the bottom three by Saturday evening.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Fulham wonderkid rejects new contract amid Leeds United link Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho has reportedly turned down a new contract with the Cottagers and looks set to depart the club at the end of the season. Leeds United and Southampton are both keen on the 19-year-old. (The Sun) Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. West Brom to ramp up talks with star keeper West Brom are ready to ramp up contract talks with Sam Johnstone in January in a bid to keep him at The Hawthorns. A host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are reportedly interested in the England international. (Independent) Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Blackburn Rovers could revive pursuit of ex-Fulham striker Blackburn Rovers could revive their summer pursuit of Bordeaux and ex-Fulham forward Josh Maja in January. The 22-year-old was close to returning to England until an injury issue emerged in the latter stages. (The 72) Photo: Marc Atkins

4. Wayne Rooney makes admission amid Derby County takeover talks Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted he already has plans for the January window in case a takeover of the club is completed by then. The Rams are currently in administration and under transfer embargo as they seek to find a buyer. (Derbyshire Live) Photo: Ashley Allen