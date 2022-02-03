The Tykes hosted Cardiff City in the Championship on Wednesday evening but a second-half goal from the Bluebirds gifted them an away win.
Barnsley are now without a win in the Championship in their previous 12 matches.
Next up is a trip to Birmingham City, where they will be hoping to pick up a vital three points.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Rams teen set for Premier League switch
Derby County's administrators have accepted a £600,000 bid from Aston Villa for Omari Kellyman. The 16-year-old is not 'subject to senior transfer windows' and can after deadline day. (The 72)
Photo: John Early
2. West Brom consider ex-Newcastle gaffer
West Brom are considering appointing former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce following Valerien Ismael's sacking. Bruce left the Magpies in October. (Sunderland Echo)
Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. MLS club preparing offer for Blackburn defender
New York Red Bulls are reportedly preparing a lucrative offer for Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
4. Bristol City star linked with MLS switch
Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has been linked with a move to the MLS, with two unnamed clubs interested. The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at Ashton Gate this season, scoring only once in the league. (The 72)
Photo: Marc Atkins