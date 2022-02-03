3rd February 2022 - Championship rumours

Barnsley transfer rumours: Ex-Tykes boss shown the exit, West Brom consider ex-Newcastle gaffer

Barnsley suffered a fifth successive league defeat yesterday.

By Molly Burke
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:10 am

The Tykes hosted Cardiff City in the Championship on Wednesday evening but a second-half goal from the Bluebirds gifted them an away win.

Barnsley are now without a win in the Championship in their previous 12 matches.

Next up is a trip to Birmingham City, where they will be hoping to pick up a vital three points.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Rams teen set for Premier League switch

Derby County's administrators have accepted a £600,000 bid from Aston Villa for Omari Kellyman. The 16-year-old is not 'subject to senior transfer windows' and can after deadline day. (The 72)

2. West Brom consider ex-Newcastle gaffer

West Brom are considering appointing former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce following Valerien Ismael's sacking. Bruce left the Magpies in October. (Sunderland Echo)

3. MLS club preparing offer for Blackburn defender

New York Red Bulls are reportedly preparing a lucrative offer for Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

4. Bristol City star linked with MLS switch

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has been linked with a move to the MLS, with two unnamed clubs interested. The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at Ashton Gate this season, scoring only once in the league. (The 72)

