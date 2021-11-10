A number of names have been linked with the vacant managerial role at Barnsley including former Newport County boss Michael Flynn and ex-Preston manager Alex Neil, however the Tykes look set to appoint a coach from overseas once again.

Both of Barnsley’s previous two managers – Schopp and Valerien Ismael - came from abroad, with the latter previously managing Austrian club LASK while Schopp spent three years with TSV Hartberg.

The Tykes have been without a manager since Schopp’s departure last week.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Stoke City CEO to join the Premier League Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes is set to leave the club after 17 years to take up a new role with the Premier League. Scholes will leave in the new year. (BBC)

2. Southampton or West Ham could land West Brom keeper on free West Brom are resigned to losing Sam Johnstone on a free next summer with Southampton and West Ham poised to make a move. The Championship club could reportedly be tempted by a £10 million offer in January but would rather wait until the season has concluded. (The 72)

3. Ex-Sheffield United star moves to Australia Former Sheffield United man Jack Rodwell has joined Western Sydney Wanderers following his release from the Blades. The 30-year-old has joined on a two-year deal. (FTBL)

4. Middlesbrough set to recall defender Middlesbrough are set to recall Djed Spence from Nottingham Forest following Chris Wilder's appointment. The 21-year-old has been superb under Steve Cooper and his departure will be a massive blow for Forest. (Football League World)