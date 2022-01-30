The Tykes were defeated 1-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon as they were unable to fight back from an early opener by Philip Billing.

Barnsley are without a win since their 2-1 victory over Derby County at the start of November and find themselves glued to the bottom of the table – eight points from safety.

They will now face Cardiff City on Wednesday evening before taking on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup next weekend.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blades striker to make Italy move Sheffield United's Lys Mousset is set to join Serie A side Salernitana before Monday's deadline. The Italian are rock bottom of the league - eight points from safety. (Sky Sports) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Aberdeen eye Blackburn ace Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Jacob Davenport. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Mancehster City in 2018. (The Press and Journal) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. Spurs consider Boro swoop Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering deadline day moves for Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Middlesbrough's Djed Spence. The right-back's impressive season on-loan with Nottingham Forest has attracted plenty of Premier League interest. (Mirror) Photo: DANIEL LEAL Photo Sales

4. West Brom keeper to join Luton Town West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is reportedly set to join Luton Town on loan before deadline day. The 25-year-old has been the Baggies' third-choice keeper this season. (The 72) Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse Photo Sales