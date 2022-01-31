Barnsley have had a very quiet month and are yet to see any new arrivals at Oakwell Stadium.
However, they have seen three players depart with Tobby Sibbick joining Hearts, Ben Williams moving to Cheltenham Town and Dominik Frieser becoming a free agent.
Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...
1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back
Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)
Photo: Manchester City FC
2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker
Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)
Photo: James Gill - Danehouse
3. Terriers to sign second Chelsea loanee
Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith's Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football League World)
Photo: Paolo Bruno
4. Blackpool set £1.5m price for winger
Blackpool are reportedly willing to let winger Josh Bowler leave this month if a club can meet his £1.5 million price tag. Fulham and Nottingham Forest are among those interested in the 22-year-old. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: Clive Brunskill