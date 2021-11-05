Barnsley picked up only their second Championship win of the season at the weekend as they beat Derby County 2-1 following Markus Schopp’s departure.

The Tykes will now face another relegation candidate in Hull City who currently sit 23rd in the table – two points behind Barnsley.

If the Barnsley are able to claim another victory then they could potentially move out of the bottom three.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Ex-Middlesbrough star linked with a move to the North East Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli is reportedly interested in the vacant managerial post at Hartlepool United. Nigel Adkins and Neil Harris are also among the early favourites. (Football League World)

2. Manchester United keen on snatching Nottingham Forest target Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for youngster James McAtee from their rivals Manchester City. Nottingham Forest were keen on signing the 19-year-old in the summer. (The Sun)

3. Arsenal to trigger contract extension for Millwall loanee Arsenal are set to trigger an option to extend Daniel Ballard's contract, with the youngster currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Millwall. The 22-year-old won promotion to the Championship with Blackpool last season. (football.london)

4. Chelsea set sights on West Brom starlet Chelsea are keen to secure a deal for West Brom youngster Leonardo Cardoso in January. The 16-year-old is yet to sign a professional contract with the Baggies. (Football Insider)