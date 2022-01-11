The Tykes faced the League Two club in the FA Cup and were forced into extra-time.

Mads Andersen and Jordan Williams handed the hosts a healthy lead, however Barrow made it 2-2 with only 12 minutes left.

Before the full-time whistle was blown, both sides had another two goals apiece.

However, it was Poyas Asbaghi’s side that came up on top with an extra-time winner by Carlton Morris.

Barnsley will now travel to Huddersfield in the fourth round at the start of February.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Hull City winger to stay on loan Hull City winger James Scott is expected to remain at Hibernian for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Scotland and it had been suggested he would see his loan deal cut short. (Hull Live)

2. Blades hopeful of Gibbs-White stay Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that there has been no talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of Morgan Gibbs-White being recalled this month. The midfielder has impressed with five goals and four assists this season. (Football League World)

3. Middlesbrough defender signs new deal Middlesbrough full-back Neil Taylor has reportedly agreed a new deal after signing a short-term contract in November. The defender was the subject of interest from multiple Championship clubs including West Brom. (Football Insider)

4. Real Madrid linked with Blackburn starlet Real Madrid & Barcelona have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz. The Championship club are expected to ask for upward of £30 million for the Chile international. (FourFourTwo)