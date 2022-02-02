The Tykes brought in Domingos Quina from Watford and Amine Bassi from FC Metz.

The Hornets midfielder saw his loan with Fulham terminated and has joined Barnsley for the rest of the season.

Bassi made a loan switch after making five league appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Hull City eye permanent deal for defender Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard on a permanent basis. The 21-year-old has made 22 league appearances this season. (Hull Live)

2. Ex-Baggies star attracting Championship interest Robert Snodgrass is reportedly attracting Championship interest following his release by West Brom. The 34-year-old has made six league appearances this season. (The 72)

3. Southampton eyeing West Brom man Southampton are thought to be keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer. (GiveMeSport)

4. Posh accepted trio of bids for starlet Peterborough United reportedly accepted bids from Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Bournemouth for Siriki Dembele, before the winger chose to join the latter. (The 72)