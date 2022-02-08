The Tykes fell to a narrow defeat as Huddersfield Town won 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Duane Holmes.

If Barnsley had progressed to the fifth round then they would have faced Nottingham Forest – who have overcome both Arsenal and Leicester City so far.

The Yorkshire club now face a trip down south as they take on Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Everton & Leicester battle for Robins star Everton and Leicester City are both interested in Bristol City's Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has made 23 league appearances this season. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Wolves eye Fry Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry. A number of Premier League clubs including West Ham and Leeds United are also interested. (Football League World) Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse Photo Sales

3. Spurs scout Notts Forest duo Tottenham's managing director Fabio Paratici was spotted at Nottingham Forest's FA Cup match against Leicester City, scouting Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson. The pair both scored against the Foxes. (football.london) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4. Cardiff to discuss captain's future Steve Morison has said he will discuss Sean Morrison's future with the board after the defender was ruled out for nine months. Morison's contract expires in the summer. (BBC Sport) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales