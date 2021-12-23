Barnsley played out a 0-0 stalemate against West Brom last Friday and are now finished for Christmas.

The team will miss out on the usual Boxing Day fixture as their match against Stoke City has been postponed due to Covid-19, meaning they are currently set for a total of eight days off over the festive period.

Their next Championship tie will be a trip to Blackburn next Wednesday evening – their final match of the year.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Hull City target Serie A talent Hull City are considering a January move for AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds. The 20-year-old is highly regarded at the Italian club but has only played one league game this season. (Football League World) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

2. Everton plot £20m move for Forest starlet Everton are reportedly plotting a £20 million move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson in January. West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham are also interested. (Daily Mail) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3. Middlesbrough in tussle for St Mirren star Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath in January, however Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United are all reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old. (Football League World) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Aston Villa eyeing Coventry City raid Aston Villa are considering a swoop for Coventy City U18s midfielder Isaac Moore. The Sky Blues have already lost one of their top youngsters in Thierry Katsukunya to Steven Gerrard's side this season. (Gregg Evans - The Athletic) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales