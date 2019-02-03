Barnsley turn back the clock as they press leaders

BARNLSEY stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games to stay just six points off leaders Luton Town with a game in hand.

Head coach Daniel Stendel is now unbeaten in his first 15 home league matches in charge – emulating a record set in 1914-15 by Percy Lewis’s side.

Stendel made two changes from the side that drew 2-2 at Oxford in midweek, Kieffer Moore and Dani Pinillos coming into the side for Kenny Dougall and Ben Williams, who missed out through injury.

First-half goals from Alex Mowatt and Cameron McGeehan secured victory for the Tykes, who took a dramatic lead in the 16th minute.

Former Reds winger Adam Hammill appeared to be taken down inside the area by Mamadou Thiam, but the referee waved play on and Barnsley countered and Mowatt took aim from 40 yards and beat goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who was blinded by the low sun.

Barnsley doubled their advantage four minutes before half-time as Thiam’s shot took a deflection and looped onto the head of McGeehan, who guided the ball past Alnwick.

Scunthorpe created their best chance in first-half stoppage time as Lee Novak met a low cross and forced goalkeeper Adam Davies into a smart save.

Barnsley dominated the second half and Dimitri Cavare almost produced an identical goal to the one which rescued a point at The Iron but his 30-yard effort zipped over. An acrobatic attempt from Mike Bahre also brought a good save from Alnwick.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow (Bahre 72), Cavare, Moore (Adeboyejo 83), Pinillos, Mowatt, Thiam (Hedges 67), Brown. Unused substitutes: Fryers, Dougall, Walton, Green.

Scunthorpe: Alnwick, McMahon, Webster (Lund 72), Ojo, Perch (Sutton 46), Burgess, McArdle, McGahey, Hammill (van Veen 58), Novak, Thomas. Unused substitutes: Lewis, Pearce, Olomola, Flatt.

Referee: A Haines (Tyne & Wear).