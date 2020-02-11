Barnsley v Birmingham City – Reds in need of positive mindset, insists Gerhard Struber

Gerhard Struber says his Barnsley side have to show “the attitude of winners” against one of the Championship’s in-form sides tonight.

As they prepare to visit Oakwell tonight, Birmingham City have not lost in any competition since New Year’s Day – a run of eight matches.

Barnsley's Elliot Simoes impressed during the South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday. 'Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Eight points adrift of safety and 15 behind Pep Clotet’s side, the Reds cannot really afford for that run to continue this evening.

They need to believe they can upset the odds, according to their Austrian coach.

“We need the attitude of winners,” declared Struber.

“This is very important for us because it is a difficult game against a big opponent and we can do it.

“We must show our fans a good performance, hard work and this is what the fans need to see from us.”

Barnsley have only won five Championship matches all season. Four of them have come since Struber took charge in mid-November, but recent results would suggest the “new manager bounce” has flattened out.

At least they staunched the bleeding by coming from behind to end a run of four straight losses with a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“It was very important that we stopped the row of defeats,” said Struber.

“It’s always a good feeling when we can change the performance and this is the most important thing for our self-confidence – that we have a good feeling together.”

Struber can at least take confidence from the unpredictable nature of the Championship. Birmingham’s unbeaten run comes on the back of a sequence of seven points from a possible 36.

Newly-promoted Barnsley were beaten 2-0 at St Andrew’s under previous coach Daniel Stendl, but only four of the starters that night kicked off Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby.

Having had a January transfer window to try to put his stamp on the team, Struber feels it is much more settled now but, like his predecessor, he continues to rely on young players to drag the side to safety.

“Last time we had many changes with new players and I think this was a break in the dynamic in the team,” he reflected. “Now, we are stable and I hope we can create a good performance with a high intensity.”

Struber will again be without January signing Marcel Ritzmaier. The midfielder has missed the last two matches with a knee injury.

Brad Collins will once more deputise for goalkeeper Sami Radlinger, who is suffering with a muscle strain.

Struber confirmed last week that Dimitri Cavare, Mamadou Thiam and Daniel Pinillos will not feature again this season, despite his unsuccessful attempt to move them on last month.

Midfielder Callum Styles will be hoping his performance from the bench on Saturday earns him a first league start for the club.

If he does, the 19-year-old can take encouragement from the performance of Elliot Simoes, who made his full debut against the Owls.

The 20-year-old Portuguese, who had spells in the youth set-ups at Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, was frustrated not to be on the winning side.

Josh Windass, the son of Hull City legend Dean, marked his maiden Owls appearance with the opening goal.

Cauley Woodrow put Barnsley on level terms after 24 minutes, but they were unable to kick on and claim the maximum points they clearly need.

“I was really happy about making my first start,” said Simoes.

“The fans got behind us a lot and that helped us to put in a good performance, but it’s just unlucky that we couldn’t get all three points.

“We knew it wasn’t just about the three points, but the fact it was a derby too. They’re always very important.

“We just weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. Apart from that we should have won the game.

“It was a very big day for me, as a young boy you dream of this. To play in a stadium with an atmosphere like that.

“I tried not to think too much of the game. I just wanted to concentrate and play my football.”

Struber made his name as a youth coach, and Simoes says he has been good with the youngsters on the fringes of the Reds’ squad.

“The gaffer has got a lot of faith in all of us,” said Simoes.

“He makes us very aware that everyone in this squad is important.

“You’ve seen with our substitutes, how much of an impact they made. They’re just as important.

“He 100 per cent gives me a lot of confidence.

“Allowing me to start shows the faith he has in me.”

Last six games: Barnsley WLLLLD; Birmingham City DDDWDW.

Referee: D Whitestone (Northamptonshire).

Last time: Barnsley 2 Birmingham City 0, November 4, 2017, Championship.