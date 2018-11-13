Barnsley v Bradford teams

Have your say

BARNSLEY have changed their entire starting line-up from the weekend for Tuesday evening's Checkatrade Trophy group game with Yorkshire rivals Bradford City at Oakwell.

Jordan Williams, Jared Bird, Jacob Brown and Victor Adeboyejo are among those handed starts by Reds head coach Daniel Stendel, with Adam Jackson captaining the side.

Kieffer Moore or Cauley Woodrow are not involved in the hosts' match-day squad.

Meanwhile, Bradford make six changes, with Adam Chicksen, ex-Oakwell favourite Jim O'Brien, Sherwin Seedorf, Kai Brunker, Danny Devine and Josh Wright coming into the side.

Barnsley require a point to reach the knock-out phases, while City must triumph by a two-goal margin to progress.

Barnsley: Walton, J Williams, Jackson, B Williams, Pinillos, Bahre, Bird, Moncur, Hedges, Adeboyejo, Brown. Substitutes.

Bradford City: O'Donnell, O'Connor, Knight-Percival, Chicksen, Wright, Payne, J O'Brien, Devine, Seedorf, Ball, Brunker. Substitutes: Greatorex, Isgrove, Otim, Smith, Helliwell, Feeney, Fielding. Substitutes: Wilson, McGowan, Doyle, Miller, Wood, Isherwood, L O'Brien.