Barnsley v Brentford – Performances point to brighter times for Reds

FOR a player who has recently joined a new club, there is nothing quite like the sensation of experiencing your first victory.

Unfortunately, four games into his Barnsley career, goalkeeper Brad Collins is yet to sample that emotion and has not so much as seen the Reds score a goal so far either.

To all intents and purposes, that would indicate to a time of real struggle for Daniel Stendel’s side, but appearances can sometimes be deceptive.

Recent performances have been uplifting, with the thing missing being a ‘W’ or two in the wins column.

That said, Barnsley – and most definitely Collins – would gladly take a scruffy win in Sunday’s home game with Brentford and probably in Wednesday’s appointment with visiting Derby County for that matter as well.

On the task in hand for the Reds, without a victory in eight matches in all competitions since the opening day of the campaign, Collins said: “The results have not been there, but you can see in the performances that we have picked up in our game. We are just waiting for the results now and I am sure they will come.

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“We are a very young group and we all stick together and believe that the results will come. We just have to keep going and plugging away.

“We are all young players and are going to take time to learn and gel together. But it is important that we keep going and believe in ourselves that we are good enough in this league.”

Barnsley’s last home game with the Bees proved a memorable one with the Reds taking their survival fates to the final day of the 2017-18 season following a 2-0 triumph over the Londoners.

Victory on Sunday would also be served up with added spice, given the presence of ex-defender Ethan Pinnock in the visiting squad – even though the defender has been an unused substitute in Brentford’s last three games.

Pinnock rejected an offer to become the top-earner at Oakwell to head back to his native London in a £3m summer move.

On the return of the centre-half, who was named in the PFA’s League One Team of the Year for 2018-19 following an outstanding campaign with the promoted Reds, assistant head coach Chris Stern said: “We were all sad when we were told that Ethan was not playing at the minute. It shows how high the quality is there.

“He was a quality player for us and that he is not in their side shows they are high quality and what we are going to face at the weekend.”