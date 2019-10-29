Mangerless Barnsley have a golden opportunity to lift themselves off the foot of the Championship table on Friday night as they go head-to-head with sixth-placed Bristol City.

Interim manager Adam Murray took over the reigns on an interim basis earlier this month and has lost just one of the three games he has taken charge of, earning a priceless draw at table-toppers West Bromwich Albion last Tuesday.

The Oakwell club are currently propping up the Championship table, level on points with Stoke City who face league leaders West Brom on Monday night.

By contrast Barnsley’s opponents Bristol City have enjoyed a promising start to the season, winning six and drawing six more in their first fourteen fixtures.

Read more: Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Hogg praised as defeat leaves Barnsley chief exasperated

When and where can I watch the match?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday night (November 1)

Fans who aren’t travelling to Oakwell Stadium can catch the game on Sky Sport Football.

How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?

Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.

For £9.99 Sheffield Wednesday fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Odds

Sky Bet have offered the following odds for the Championship encounter:

Barnsley: 15/8

Bristol City: 13/10

Draw: 13/5

Team news

Patrick Schmidt is available for selection after he featured and scored for the Reds’ under-23 side on Monday.

Midfielder Korey Smith is in contention to feature for The Robins after an extended spell on the sidelines, but Adam Nagy looks set to miss out. Taylor Moore could also miss out after he hyper-extended his knee against Wigan.