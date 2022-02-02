Barnsley v Cardiff City: ‘We will never keep a player who shows a bad attitude’ – Poya Asbaghi

Tykes head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Oakwell head coach, now recovered from Covid, will be back in charge this evening after missing the club’s last two matches in what proved to be an extremely challenging opening month of 2022 for a number of reasons.

A raft of Covid absences and injuries, allied to a no-point return in the league ensured that the club endured a nightmare start to the new year.

Despite this, Barnsley’s squad remains intact with no significant departures last month, despite chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad claiming that the club rebuffed offers for ‘first-team regulars’ in the January window.

Adamant that none of his squad are unsettled, Asbaghi commented: “I have not seen any signs of that. If there were any bids for our players, (with) the same players staying here and making sure we perform even better, (then) they should not be so worried about not getting even better bids after in their career.

“The ones here are ready to stay here. If they were not ready to stay here and put up a fight, then I am pretty sure that the club, together with the players would make an agreement that it is a good time to sell.

“But I have not had that feeling from any of our players. They want to stay here and turn things around.

“If we have a much better spring, then if they were getting bids in January, then they will get better bids in the summer. We will never keep a player who shows a bad attitude by staying. We cannot afford that, no matter how good you are as a footballer.”

One of Barnsley’s most influential players in Michal Helik has stressed that he is determined to give something back to the club for the rest of the season, while admitting that his agent held talks with the Oakwell hierarchy regarding his future last month.

The Polish international added: “To be honest, my agent spoke to the club and the club told us that they want me to stay. I was not trying to fight with the club and I feel good in here and I feel like I need to give something to Barnsley because they gave me a lot as it is my first club abroad and I want to help them get good results and that’s my aim.”

Last six games: Barnsley DLWLLL; Cardiff LDWLLW.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne and Wear).