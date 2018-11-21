Barnsley v Doncaster Rovers - Five previous Oakwell encounters

BARNSLEY and Doncaster Rovers lock horns at Oakwell once again this weekend as the South Yorkshire rivals look to enhance their respective League One promotion bids.

Doncaster haven’t won at their near-neighbours since March 2010 when a James Coppinger goal gave them all three points. Since then, in the subsequent five meetings at the ground, the Reds have won twice while the honours have been shared three times. Read and watch highlights for the last five meetings at Oakwell below and share your own thoughts on this Saturday’s showdown in the comments section at the bottom of the page.