Barnsley v Huddersfield Town -‘One-nil to the Terriers’ as Town prove obdurate on travels

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S ability to draw strength out of adversity and chisel out some important away wins this term is a facet of their season which is not lost upon Danny Cowley.

Danny Cowley, Huddersfield Town manager.

All their three victories thus far – at Stoke City, Brentford and Charlton – have been registered without the concession of a single goal with Town overcoming significant and contrasting hurdles along the way en route to success.

Which brings us to Saturday’s derby at Barnsley, where Town are short on options and must make do without suspended midfield enforcer Jonathan Hogg.

The Town chief said: “We have had some good away results since we have been here; three 1-0 wins.

“You look at the ingredients we had in those games which allowed us to get to those wins – the clean sheets and work against the ball.

“For me, you have to defend well away from home to create the moments to attack. You look at any successful team and the definer is usually the away form.

“Sometimes, away from home, you have to be pragmatic in your style and find the very best way of playing to get on the right side.”

After seeing his side concede five times in a poor 5-2 home loss at home to Stoke on New Year’s Day, Cowley is understandably anxious to see some renewed defensive resolve in another ‘six-pointer’ today.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg, who will be missing today

He observed: “We know what our defensive issues are.

“We have also had a lot of times where we have defended well and some of our work off the ball has been very good.

“But there are definitely elements in our defensive structure that we are still working on.

“It is a gradual process. I wish I did have a magic wand because if I did, I would make all of our lives much better instantaneously.

“But I do know the formula to success is about relentless, intelligent hard work.”