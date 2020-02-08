Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday: Jacob Brown ready to prove a point to Owls

WHEN Jacob Brown lines up for Barnsley against Sheffield Wednesday – the club who dashed his boyhood dreams – today, it will represent a cathartic moment for himself and everyone close to him.

Being shown the door at the age of 14 by your first club can be a devastating experience. Many unfortunates fall by the wayside and drift away from football.

On a mission: Jacob Brown.'Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Halifax-born Brown, whose parents used to drive him to training and back twice a week, sampled that bitter pill after being released by Wednesday.

For a spell, he did contemplate that his ship may have sailed in his quest to become a professional.

Thankfully, after dusting himself down, Brown summoned up the wherewithal to fight back and things will come full circle today against Wednesday.

Without a league goal in 16 matches, ending that run on derby-day against the Owls would be something special to the young Yorkshireman.

He said: “Setbacks really do help you move forward in life and that was probably the biggest one I have had. To progress the way I have, it would be nice to get a goal against the club that let me go.

“Being a young lad, it was hard to take. Back then, it was everything for me.

“When I got released, I did think at that time: ‘that’s it.’ I went to play Sunday League with my friends and started enjoying football again as my confidence was a bit low. But I did know if I kept working hard, chances would come in the future and, luckily, I got that chance.

“It happens to a lot of players. With the amount of kids in academies, not everyone is going to make it through.

“I came to Barnsley and I have just progressed from there.

“My mum and dad used to take me (to Wednesday) and we used to train a few nights a week and it was a lot of driving and when you eventually get released, you feel bad for them for putting all that work in. That’s why I have worked hard ever since to make them proud.”

A smart lad who was educated at North Halifax Grammar School, the 21-year-old is also clearly a determined and a perceptive one.

After reviving his love of the game in the muck and nettles of Sunday League football with Halifax Irish, Brown showed the independence of thought to head to Guiseley for open trials and strike out on his own, while several of his friends linked up with Halifax Town.

Playing with your home-town club can be an uplifting experience, but it can also have potential distractions.

Brown, who was among an academy intake at Wednesday that included George Hirst and Matt Penney, continued: “My Sunday League team was Halifax Irish and I was there for three years and we did really well.

“That team discontinued and a lot of my friends went to join Halifax Town, but I really wanted to focus on just my football and not be distracted by anything else and went to Guiseley.

“They were holding open trials at Leeds Trinity University and I got in there. I was there for only six months and enjoyed my time.

“It was a bit of a trek for me and I remember Guiseley played Barnsley in a friendly and that is when I came on trial here.

“All my family were supporting me and my girlfriend and her family really support me and I do have a good set of people around me to keep me focused.”

One of the success stories in a season which always possessed the potential to be bumpy for Barnsley, Brown’s name is starting to appear on the radar of rival clubs.

Justifiably, there is a perception among the Oakwell faithful that if the Reds do return from whence they came to League One at the end of the season that firm offers will be tabled for Brown and that his education will continue in the Championship in 2020-21.

Brentford, among others, were linked with a move in the January window.

For his part, Brown is of the view that it is a sign of how his career has progressed, but his sole focus is on matters in hand, namely the Reds’ Championship survival fight.

Having experienced the pain of relegation in a loan spell with Chesterfield in 2017-18 – when the Spireites dropped out of the Football League – the forward does not want endure it again.

On talk of January interest, Brown, named as the EFL Young Player of the Month in January, 2019, said: “It is just credit to myself to hear that clubs are interested in you.

“It means I am doing well. It just gives me the confidence to keep doing what I have been and, hopefully, add more goals and assists and help Barnsley stay in the Championship. I do thrive off confidence and it showed last season.

“Since I have been here, I have loved every minute of it and it has been the best thing for me. Being in the team is nothing more than I could have asked for.”

Motivation arrives in many shapes and forms today both for Brown and his Reds cohorts.

After missing out on the reverse fixture at Hillsborough due to injury in August, he now gets his cherished chance.

Vanquishing memories of an insipid collective performance in a 2-0 defeat at S6 will also be in the thoughts of his team-mates who played that day.

But it is securing the right response to a poor run of four successive defeats which will be at the forefront of the minds of those in red today.

Brown added: “The way we have been playing, I think it is a good time to have this big game to make a change from the last games. Everyone will be up for it.

“There are always going to be people who write you off. But you have got to just use it as motivation or ignore it. But we are definitely going to use it as motivation to show we can do it.

“For me, it was quite frustrating as I was injured (for the game at Hillsborough) and could not be involved. It was a tough one to take, but we have worked really hard this week and are looking forward to this one.”