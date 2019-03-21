Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges urged to use his man-of-the-match award with Wales as a Reds springboard

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Dale Tonge has challenged winger Ryan Hedges to use his man-of-the-match performance with Wales as a catalyst to help play a prominent role in the Reds' League One promotion charge in the run-in.

Hedges caught the eye in the Principality's midweek friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham on a noteworthy night when Reds captain and keeper Adam Davies made his debut for Ryan Giggs's side.

Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges in action for Wales

Tonge professed to being delighted for both and hopes that Hedges can build on his accomplished display.

Tonge said: "I watched the game and was very nervous and it was strange and like watching your kids play!

"I thought Hedgey performed very well and ended up getting the man-of-the-match, which was brilliant.

"I am hoping that his confidence will be high and this will catapult him. He is a confidence character.

"For Davo to get his debut at half-time, again i was so nervous for him. But he performend very well and I knew if he got his chance, he would take it. It was nothing less than he deserves. He has been outstanding this season.

Meanwhile, Tonge has confirmed that Ben Williams is available for Saturday's trip to Walsall after participating in a training camp with Wales under-21s.

Jack Walton is set to take the place of Davies in goal, while Daniel Pinillos could be back in the reckoning after missing the game with Doncaster Rovers due to an eye injury.

Tonge revealed that the club have yet to determine the full length of Kenny Dougall's absence after the Australian broke his leg at the Keepmoat Stadium, but have resigned themselves to him being out for the rest of the season.

On the Reds injury news, Tonge said: "We have not had an exact time definition with Kenny, but with the time left, we are fairly certain he is going to be out for the season.

"We are hopeful Daniel will be back. We are finding the results out today and hopefully he can be back in training and that is the plan."