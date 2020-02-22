Barnsley won every duel across the pitch against Middlesbrough, says delighted head coach Gerhard Struber

DELIGHTED Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber says that his side's strong team performance in their 1-0 victory over relegation rivals Middlesbrough represents the template for survival for the Reds.

The hosts recorded their first clean sheet on home soil at league level since the opening day of the season and also secured back-to-back Championship victories for just the second occasion this term, thanks to Conor Chaplin's strike 17 minutes from time.

The win moved Barnsley - now second from bottom - to within five points of fourth-from-bottom Huddersfield Town and they now trail Boro and Stoke by six points.

It was the perfect fillip for the Reds ahead of further games with fellow strugglers Hull City and Reading.

Struber said: "I am very happy. On the one side, we had the next clean sheet and the next victory (after Fulham) was very, very important in our situation.

"We created a very good performance together. In every action and single duel, I think we were the winners today. The attitude and energy was amazing and I am very proud of my team and I hope we can bring this energy in the next few weeks.

"Then, I think it is very difficult for all the other opponents against us. We were very clear with our plan on the ball.

"My three centre backs created a special performance and our defensive system was the key in the end that we won and we can celebrate a big win against a very good team.

"Our centre-backs gave their strikers no chances.

"The two clean sheets give the defence a very good feeling. Two clean sheets in a row and two victories and I hope we can bring this performance and energy into our next game against Hull."

On the all-important strike from Chaplin, who netted his 12th goal of the season in all competitions, the Austrian added: "Conor is a top player for us and I think he worked so hard off the ball. We brought the mentality down from our opponent with our work together.

"Conor and Browny (Jacob Brown) made a very good performance off the ball. The whole team worked very strongly together."