Barnsley's Championship clash with Peterborough United stopped for nearly 20 minutes due to floodlight failure

With the scores at 0-0 London Road, the electric for the floodlights shut off with around 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

The players returned to their respective dressing rooms as supporters were asked to remain in their seats.

Play was stopped at approximately 4.40pm but proceedings were back underway just before 5pm.

The game finished 0-0 as the Tykes picked up their first point under Poya Asbaghi after he was confirmed as Markus Schopp's replacement last week.

It is just the Iranian's second game in charge at Barnsley.