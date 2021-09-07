BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Barnsley fans wait outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Barnsley and Swansea City at Oakwell Stadium on May 17, 2021 in Barnsley, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Barnsley's odds to WIN the Sky Bet Championship this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Sheffield United, Huddersfield and Hull City

Here are the bookies odds for Barnsley to win the league this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:08 pm

Barnsley enjoyed a brilliant season last time out, finishing in a play-off place and unfortunately being knocked out by Swansea City.

The Yorkshire club will be hoping they can do even better during the 2021/22 campaign and have kicked it off with one win, three draws and a loss.

Markus Schopp’s side have brought in the likes of Claudio Gomes from Manchester City and Devante Cole on a free this summer and will be keen for their new arrivals to help them climb up the table.

Here are their odds to win the Championship this season – compared to their northern rivals...

1. Reading

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

2. Blackpool

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1

3. Peterborough United

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1

4. Swansea City

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1

