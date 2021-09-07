Barnsley enjoyed a brilliant season last time out, finishing in a play-off place and unfortunately being knocked out by Swansea City.
The Yorkshire club will be hoping they can do even better during the 2021/22 campaign and have kicked it off with one win, three draws and a loss.
Markus Schopp’s side have brought in the likes of Claudio Gomes from Manchester City and Devante Cole on a free this summer and will be keen for their new arrivals to help them climb up the table.
Here are their odds to win the Championship this season – compared to their northern rivals...