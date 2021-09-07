Barnsley enjoyed a brilliant season last time out, finishing in a play-off place and unfortunately being knocked out by Swansea City.

The Yorkshire club will be hoping they can do even better during the 2021/22 campaign and have kicked it off with one win, three draws and a loss.

Markus Schopp’s side have brought in the likes of Claudio Gomes from Manchester City and Devante Cole on a free this summer and will be keen for their new arrivals to help them climb up the table.

Here are their odds to win the Championship this season – compared to their northern rivals...

1. Reading Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Swansea City Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1 Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales