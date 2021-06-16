DEBUT: Jasper Moon holds off Norwich City's Todd Cantwell on his first Championship start, in May

Moon made his debut as a substitute at Rotherham United in late December, and his first start in the final match of the regular Championship campaign, at home to champions Norwich City

Moon, who a loan spell at York City in 2019, was selected in midfield against the Canaries for what was his third senior outing.

“I think Jasper is the perfect example of what looks like our way,” said Ismael after the 2-2 draw with the Canaries. “We are ready to give a chance and everyone has to be patient, work hard every day and wait until your chance comes.

“When your chance comes, take it, and I think Jasper gave us in the past few weeks a very good feeling that he’s more ready to play and it was the case against Preston (when he was a substitute).

“He gave me an easy decision to take and that’s why it was the confirmation of his performance and attitude in the last week and he can be really proud of his development throughout the season.”