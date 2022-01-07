Barnsly manager Poya Asbaghi hoping reinforcements are quick to arrive

Ins and outs: Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture Tony Johnson

The Oakwell outfit, with just two Championship wins to their name so far this season, are due to switch to FA Cup matters tomorrow with a banana-skin home tie with League Two outfit Barrow.

Away from the pitch, speculation has centred on the future of several of the club’s leading lights, with Cauley Woodrow linked with a move away from the club and others such as Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Brad Collins, Callum Brittain and Callum Styles likely to attract levels of interest from elsewhere.

Should any key players depart, Asbaghi will have to pick up the pieces in a month which is likely to be definitive in the context of the club’s season.

Interest: Barnsley defender Michal Helik could be on the radar of other clubs during the January transfer window. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

On the prospect of new signings, he said: “I hope everybody has a good picture of our situation in the league and the sooner we can get a potential player to arrive, the better. I am sure that everybody is understanding this

“I don’t know when to expect potential signings. Obviously, I get to show my view where the competition may be increased and what specifics a player for a specific position should have. That’s the dialogue we have.”

And on whether there are any imminent exits, he added: “Not what I have heard.

“For all the teams, there is balance where you have to make room to get in players. I don’t think we are an exception.”

Meanwhile, Asbaghi revealed that ten first-team players missed training on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s Cup tie and further potential absences could put the third-round clash in jeopardy.

Four players have tested positive for Covid and three of those in isolation are not available tomorrow. Six other players have been suffering from injury including Woodrow and Helik.

As it stands, Asbaghi envisages that the game will go ahead. But a number of additional Covid absentees may change things.

He said: “With the number we had on the training pitch (on Thursday), we should be able to proceed with the game.