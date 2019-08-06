Barrow 0 Harrogate Town 3: Will Smith bags a brace in first victory of 2019/20

Will Smith scored twice as Harrogate Town registered their first win of 2019/20 at the second attempt.

The young centre-half got on the end of a couple of Joe Leesley free-kicks either side of half-time to set his side on their way to an impressive 3-0 National League success at Barrow.

Harrogate custodian James Belshaw was the busier of the two goalkeepers during the opening exchanges, making a couple of routine saves before the visitors edged in front on 34 minutes.

The lively Brendan Kiernan drew a foul, allowing Leesley to swing in an inviting delivery for ex-Barnsley ace Smith to head past Joel Dixon.

One became two when Kiernan again won his side a free-kick, from which Leesley picked out his opposite winger at the far post, Kiernan diverting the ball goalwards where Smith applied a finishing touch from almost on the line.

Kiernan twice went close to extending the Town lead, being denied one-on-one by Dixon before his deflected effort forced the Bluebirds' stopper into a fine save.

A third of the night did eventually materialise, however, and Smith's central defensive partner Connor Hall got in on the act, putting the icing on the cake with a towering back-post header from a Kiernan corner.