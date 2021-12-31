With the Bantams 16th in League Two, Adams is planning changes in the January transfer window but it is not quite as simple as 2022 coming round and things happening instantly.

For starters, there is a game at Barrow to negotiate today, all being well, and it will be Monday before the Football League start processing transfers. At least his team’s Covid-enforced inactivity has allowed extra thinking time.

“You always reflect and I think we should have a lot more points on the board with our performances and ability to create chances,” he said. “In the second half of the season when we get all our players back and fully fit we’re going to give it a really good go to get into the promotion places.

Bantams manager Derek Adams: Plans to recruit.

“The last three weeks have enabled me to have more conversations with clubs and agents and it looks like clubs are holding off at this moment. We are trying to do deals but it’s not always that easy because the players you get very quickly are the ones not wanted by their clubs.

“We’ve certainly identified players we’re trying to get in. We will certainly be adding to the squad but it’s hard to say if we’re close or not because we’re dealing with other clubs over finances.