Barton’s Fleetwood Town stand between giant-killers Guiseley and FA Cup third round history

FA CUP giant-killers Guiseley have been afforded home comforts in their quest to make club history after being handed an intriguing second-round date with Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town.

The National League North outfit, who beat League Two side Cambridge United 4-3 in the game of the first-round weekend at Nethermoor, were granted the home tie that they craved in last night’s round-two draw.

Meanwhile, National League side FC Halifax Town have been handed the incentive of a second-round home tie against AFC Wimbledon – should they dispose of Morecambe in their replay at The Shay next Tuesday.

Victory for Guiseley against League One mid-tablers Fleetwood would see them create cup history by earning a place in the third round for the first time ever – with the club having already equalled last season’s historic achievement of reaching round two.

The Lions have already banked £85,000 in prize money for progressing to the second round for the second successive season and joint manager Marcus Bignot has spoken publicly about the club’s desire to achieve their ‘FA Cup final’ of a place in the last 64 in January.

On the tie with Fleetwood, he said: “It will be interesting. He (Barton) has had a super career and is going well in management. It will be an interesting day (in terms of) what his reaction would be if we were to win.

“It is a home draw against Football League opposition and an opportunity for our young players to again showcase their ability and who knows where it can take them.”

Offering his thoughts, co-manager Russ O’Neill added: “We are one game away from it (round three), but there are no easy games at this stage.

“It is a difficult draw. But we have just had a difficult one already and if we do manage to get through to that third round, then I think we will have earned it if we get through.

“We said from the first day when we went to Staveley away that it means everything for the club and every non-league club and we are no different.

“The prize money is everything for us this season and everybody can be proud of themselves all the way around the club.”

League One high-fliers Barnsley face a long trek to either Southend United or Crawley Town, while Bradford City face a tough trip to Steve Evans’s Peterborough United – who they visit in the league this weekend – should they dispose of Aldershot in their first-round replay at Valley Parade next Tuesday.

Doncaster Rovers will also hit the road to either Mansfield Town or Charlton Athletic – if they beat National League North high-fliers Chorley in next week’s replay at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Non-league Stockport will travel to either Barnet or Bristol Rovers and the highest-ranked side in the second-round draw, Portsmouth, face League One rivals Rochdale at Spotland.

Sunderland have been handed another all-League One tie against Walsall.

The second round is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, November 30 and each winning club will receive £54,000 from the FA prize fund.