Battling Rotherham United have issued statement of intent

ROTHERHAM manager Paul Warne is looking for football eutopia – but he will settle for battling wins.

The battling Millers clinched a slender victory at the Pirelli Stadium thanks to goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara’s unfortunate 24th-minute own-goal.

Ben Wiles’s thunderbolt shot hit the bar and deflected in off the Brewers goalkeeper after the hosts had been the better starters.

“I always want football eutopia, but this was a real statement of intent,” reflected Warne.

“Overall, I think we were decent value for the win.

“It was a bit scrappy at times, but we got the break with the goal and we’ve hung on. It’s a huge three points for us.”

The hosts had chances to get back in the contest but the Millers also had other opportunities to kill the contest.

“We had our luck, but the players have worked hard and we got a break,” added Warne, who named only six substitutes.

“This is an excellent three points for us. We weren’t ruthless enough to get the second goal, but we’ve have had a good start to the season so I’m happy with the group.”

Kyle Vassell thumped the bar with a drive before the break for the Millers, but the hosts had a penalty appeal turned down as Scott Fraser went down after a challenge from Richard Wood.

“On another day, we could have had a penalty,” moaned Brewers chief Nigel Clough.

Warne said: “If it’s a penalty, we’ve rode our luck, but the game should have been out of sight by then.”

Burton Albion: O’Hara, Brayford (Sarkic 75), O’Toole, Buxton, Daniel, Edwards, Quinn, (Wallace 80), Fraser (Templeton 88), Akins, Boyce, Broadhead. Unused substitutes: Bywater, Sbarra, Hutchinson, Nartley.

Rotherham United : Iversen, Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson, Wiles, Barlaser (Lindsay 72), Crooks, Vassell, Ladapo (MacDonald 57), Smith (Proctor 80). Unused substitutes: Mattock, Price, Cooper.

Referee: N Kinseley (Essex).