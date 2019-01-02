Ben Wiles gets a new deal at Rotherham United

HIGHLY-RATED Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles has signed a new contract - keeping him at the club until June, 2022.

The Rotherham-born teenager, a Millers academy product, has featured 11 times this season and has started in the club’s last two Championship games against Preston and Bristol City.

The 19-year-old also started in the Carabao Cup game at Everton earlier this season, having made his senior debut in the Championship as a second half substitute in the opening day defeat at Brentford.