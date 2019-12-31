Beth Mead beats Ben Swift and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder to be named Yorkshire Post Sports Hero of 2019

Whitby’s Beth Mead has won the vote to be your Yorkshire Post Sports Hero of 2019.

The Arsenal forward who starred for England’s Lionesses at the summer’s Women’s World Cup, garnered a massive 47 per cent of the public vote.

Second: 'Ben Swift (Picture: SWPIx.com)

The shortlist of 10 nominees across the world of Yorkshire sport generated nearly 1,500 votes on our online poll.

Rotherham cyclist Ben Swift, who won the British road race title in 2019, finished second with 19 per cent, while Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder completes the podium in third place with 16 per cent after steering his team into the Premier League. Thank you for your vote and well done to Beth Mead.