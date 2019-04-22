Big Match Verdict: Relegation fears deepen for Rotherham United after home defeat to Birmingham City

THE SUN was at its glorious and beguiling best and the home stands resplendent with supporters adorned in red and white replica shirts in scenes more associated with early August than late April.

But at this game’s finale it was an occasion that ultimately possessed the feel of a deathly end-of-season appointment with fate for Rotherham United.

The euphoria was reserved for Birmingham City, who celebrated their own Championship safety and metaphorically danced on the grave of the hosts, whose second-tier race looks run barring an astounding climax.

This particular episode ended with former Millers goalkeeper Lee Camp, a hero of Rotherham’s great escape of 2015-16 under Neil Warnock, charging upfield at the final whistle to celebrate with the Blues’ ecstatic travelling support.

A similar act of escapology looks beyond Paul Warne’s bold and wounded crew, even accounting for their commendable defiance and spirit, which has been worn as a badge of honour for much of 2018-19.

For the umpteenth time this season the Millers provided hope, heart, willingness and perspiration, but the inspiration when it mattered came from big-city opponents who punished them in the final analysis.

Rotherham United's Richie Towell sits dejected after the 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City (Picture: Dean Atkins).

It was an afternoon that provided flashbacks to Rotherham’s previous home game against Birmingham’s second-city rivals Aston Villa, who similarly copped a bloody nose in the first half and deservedly trailed only to haul themselves off the floor in resounding fashion on the resumption.

The day had started encouragingly enough. A defeat at Villa Park for the Millers’ relegation rivals Millwall provided a further transfusion of optimism as scores of home supporters followed Warne’s directive to wear their colours loudly and proudly, with several home jerseys from the ages on show.

They included several iconic kit designs including the home shirt worn when Rotherham last beat Birmingham on home soil, in a Bobby Williamson-inspired 5-1 victory at Millmoor in 1989.

The Millers’ efforts in the first half may not have been as emphatic as on that famous autumnal afternoon when Billy McEwan’s side dismantled the visiting Blues, but the offering in the opening 45 minutes was pretty stirring in the circumstances.

It saw the hosts dominate in their individual battles across the pitch, yet it was Birmingham who would ultimately win the war.

Warne’s side set about Birmingham with trademark intent and produced a response that was thoroughly commendable given events on a desperate Good Friday that saw them lose in shattering fashion at Swansea City, with news of Wigan Athletic’s win at Leeds United compounding the pain.

It was a performance that merited a 22nd-minute opener from Matt Crooks, whose penchant for being in the right place at the right time shone through again when he authoritatively slotted home his third goal in successive matches.

The strike came when Will Vaulks’s perceptive pass picked out Ryan Williams, whose low cross found Crooks, and his composure and tidy low finish was admirable.

The half also saw the hosts spurn a golden chance to double their tally when Vaulks hastily fired over with the goal gaping after a rebound fell invitingly to him when Semi Ajayi’s goalbound header was blocked.

Vaulks’s instant dismay as he held in his hands suggested it was a big moment passed up and so it proved.

The interval provided Blues with the chance to regroup, with their key players getting the message on the resumption and the Millers finding themselves increasingly besieged.

Birmingham wrestled the initiative and started to win their fair share of second balls, providing the platform for the likes of Jacques Maghoma, Jota and Che Adams to take the stage.

It was Maghoma who restored parity on 56 minutes with a stunning leveller, showing terrific close control and skill before firing an unstoppable rising shot past Rodak.

Rodak was then tested at his near post by Jutkiewicz before the visitors produced another punishing moment.

Adams eased past Richard Wood down the right before delivering a fine low cross that was dispatched clinically by Jota.

Warne went for broke and reverted to a three-man backline to throw bodies up front, but there was scant method and true conviction and the Millers left themselves increasingly open to the counter-attack at the other end.

A third goal arrived in stoppage time when substitute Kerim Mrabti was sent clear and slotted the ball past Rodak.

Blues supporters promptly shouted raw defiance following last month’s docking of nine points for breaching financial rules.

Rotherham United: Rodak; Jones, Ajayi, Wood (Forde 69), Mattock; Vaulks; Williams (K Vassell 77), Towell, Crooks, Newell (Taylor 61); Smith. Unused substitutes: Price, Robertson, Ihiekwe, Wiles.

Birmingham City: Camp; Colin, Dean, Morrison, Pedersen; Jota (Mrabti 77), G Gardner, Davis, Maghoma; Adams (Roberts 86), Jutkiewicz (I Vassell 81). Unused substitutes: Trueman, C Gardner, Lakin, Harding.

Referee: A Davies (Hampshire).