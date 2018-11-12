Birmingham City 3 Hull City 3: How direct approach paid dividends for the Tigers

TIGERS chief Nigel Adkins believed his team handed the first two goals to Birmingham but praised his players for bouncing back.

Adkins changed formation at half-time and it almost brought them victory.

Che Adams scored twice in the first half and completed his hat-trick with a last-gasp equaliser after a brace from Fraizer Campbell and Kamil Grosicki’s free-kick looked set to earn struggling Hull a valuable victory.

Adams punished first-half mistakes in defence by the visitors. The striker pounced on a short back-pass from defender Tommy Elphick to round David Marshall and tap in.

The home side were then two goals to the good when a square ball from Jordy de Wijs found Adams and he ran at the Hull defence before shooting into the bottom corner.

But Hull grabbed the lead after the break as the visitors opted to go more direct.

Campbell struck twice, shooting in from close range from a low cross from Grosicki before following up when Lee Camp could only parry Grosicki’s shot.

The winger then fired in a free-kick to put Hull ahead, but Adams completed his hat-trick with a shot through a crowded area late on.

Adkins said: “We gifted them two goals. We changed the formation in the second half and I thought our lads were superb. We really had a go, we showed desire and commitment to get back in the game.”

Adkins saluted his goal-scorers by saying: “Campbell is grafting hard to get in good positions and Kamil scored a good free-kick.

“We have come away from home and taken a point against an in-form side. Let’s be positive, we have got something positive from the game.”

Birmingham chief Garry Monk said: “They changed their shape and they went very direct. We got out-competed in that second half.”

Birmingham City: Camp, Colin, Morrison, Dean, Pedersen, Jota (Solomon-Otabor 24), Lakin (Craig Gardner 64), Kieftenbeld, Mahoney, Adams, Jutkiewicz, Solomon-Otabor (Harding 65). Unused substitutes: Roberts, Bogle, Trueman, Lubula.

Hull City: Marshall, Burke, Elphick, De Wijs, Lichaj, Bowen, Henriksen, Batty (Martin 46), Irvine, Grosicki (Kane 82), Campbell (Keane 78). Unused substitutes: Mazuch, Stewart, Long, McKenzie.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).