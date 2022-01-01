Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town: Adaptable mindset encourages Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield have won two from two in the festive period. In truth they have been fortunate in both games, coming from behind to beat Blackpool only when the Tangerines had a man sent off, and conceding a huge number of chances but no goals in a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

In different circumstances that could be concerning, but it shows greater resilience after four consecutive seasons of fighting relegation in the Premier League and the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As soon as the players have proof that they can compete in the Championship, it’s clear they all have the right character,” commented Corberan.

Carlos Corberan: Pleased with how his Huddersfield Town team are showing a range of characteristics. (Picture: PA)

“Players like Matty Pearson or (Ollie) Turton, who had never played in the Championship, always have a very positive mentality and that’s why it’s always nice to work with them.”

It would be grossly unfair, though, just to label them as players with tough mindsets.

“They’re starting to add very important skills,” stressed Corberan. “Matty Pearson is becoming very calm with the ball and finding passes into the middle. Some players have the habit of always playing short like Levi Colwill, who played for Chelsea, but Matty Pearson’s background is very different.

“When you see a player adding new possibilities, I always feels he’s a very good character.”

Holmes celebrates his goal for Huddersfield at Nottingham Forest (Picture: PA)

The mindset is driving Huddersfield on.

A top-half finish would be a respectable achievement this season but as they are in the Championship play-off places – albeit having played more games than many rivals – they want more.

“In football you always put demands on yourself,” said the coach. “You never feel relaxed because you always want more.

“We know we need to be very competitive and very concentrated. Without concentration you cannot be a competitive team and without confidence you don’t try things and you need a collective spirit to suffer and defend a result like on Thursday. They make it something enjoyable, rather than something that is negative.”

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray welcomes Huddersfield on Sunday (Picture: PA)